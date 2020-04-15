Adeniyi Johnson Sends Strong Message To Couples In Lockdown Period

Actor Adeniyi Johnson has issued a word of advised to men and women as couples stay at home due to the coronavirus lockdown order in Nigeria.

In his post, the actor advised men against leaving their wife at home when going for a function. He also spoke against men who dont find their wife to be attractive.

He wrote: “Some now complain the belle is big, your yansh is hard… you hide your wife when going to some functions … all your wears na designer how many does she have?… her phone is nothing to write home about .. you’ve been home for weeks you didn’t touch here when u see semi nudes online your dick go charge … Alaye calm down abeg…She’s is suppose to be your glory.. but instead na your shame… eskiss sir.. shame on you!!!”

In his advise for women, Adeniyi Johnson stated that they should use the lockdown period to win back their husband.

He wrote: “Lots are saying I’ll show him… keep showing him till you run out of colour … Now is the time to determine what will happen after the lockdown study respect him, obey him give him food and good sex…. stop saying “Am I a prostitute”!! . Cook good food, and TALK TO HIM… Be his best friend now!!!”.