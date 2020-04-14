US Election 2020: Obama Endorses Biden To Challenge Trump

Former US president Barack Obama has endorsed the bid of his ex-deputy, Joe Biden, to become the country’s next president.

Obama said Tuesday that Biden can unify and “heal” a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.

“Joe has the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery,” Obama said in a 12-minute video filmed at his home in Washington.

“I believe Joe has all the qualities we need in a President right now,” Obama said, calling his choice of Biden as running mate in 2008 “one of the best decisions I ever made.”

The 77-year-old former vice president and Democratic stalwart is the party’s presumptive nominee to challenge Donald Trump, after his lone remaining rival Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week.

The leftist US senator from Vermont endorsed his former rival on Monday, saying it was time for Americans of all political stripes to “come together” in support of Biden.

Two-term president Obama also praised Sanders as a champion of progressive ideas, a passionate candidate whose energy and enthusiasm inspired young voters by the millions.

And he said it was time for those progressive supporters to help defeat the Republican incumbent.

“Right now, we need Americans of goodwill to unite in a great awakening against a politics that too often has been characterized by corruption, carelessness, self-dealing, disinformation, ignorance, and just plain meanness,” Obama said.

“To change that, we need Americans of all political stripes to get involved in our politics and our public life like never before.”