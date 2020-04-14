Sosoliso Chairman Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Defunct Sosoliso Airlines chairman Victor Ikwuemesi is reported to have died of coronavirus (COVID-19) in London, United Kingdom.

Concise News reports that Ikwuemesi died on Monday days after he was struck with the virus, according to family sources.

It was learned that he later tested positive for COVID-19 in the result that was released on Tuesday, according to The Nation.

“But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat, he couldn’t breathe on his own. So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after,” the newspaper quoted a sources as saying.