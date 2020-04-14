Okonjo-Iweala Appointed As Special Envoy by President Ramaphosa

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa as Special Envoys of the African Union to help the continent with challenges which may arise as a result of COVID-19.

Okonjo Iweala was appointed alongside Dr Donald Kaberuka, Mr Tidjane Thiam and Mr Trevor Manuel.

The Special Envoy will be tasked with soliciting for support from the G20, the European Union and other international financial institutions.

President Ramaphosa says: “In the light of the devastating socio-economic and political impact of the pandemic on African countries these institutions need to support African economies that are facing serious economic challenges with a comprehensive stimulus package for Africa, including deferred debt and interest payments.

“The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been global in both scale and reach, and this necessitates coordinated international action to capacitate all countries to respond effectively, but most particularly developing countries that continue to shoulder a historical burden of poverty, inequality and underdevelopment,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa added: “The sentiment expressed in two recent letters written to the G20 by a group of world leaders and a team of esteemed economists underscore the importance of bolstering health systems in poorer countries; this can only be done with the support of the international community.”