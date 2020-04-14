Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, April 14th, 2020.

1. Nigeria Confirms 20 More Covid-19 Cases After Buhari Extends Lockdown Period

Nigeria confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases less than three hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the period of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for another two weeks. Concise News reports that 13 of the latest cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Africa’s most populous nation, two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun, while Ondo recorded one infection. This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 343, with 10 deaths, while 91 persons have recovered, according to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

2. Coronavirus: Buhari Extends Lockdown Period (Full Speech)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday extended the period of lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for another 14 days. Buhari had locked down the aforementioned states, which kicked in 30th March, with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. And in a national broadcast today, April 13th, the Nigerian leader said he was extending the lockdown period because of the increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Read more.

3. Six More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

Six more coronavirus patients in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, have recovered from the disease, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Monday. According to the governor, the persons – one female and five males – were discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre in Yaba. Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the persons were released to reunite with their families following their full recovery and testing negative twice for COVID-19.

4. Abba Kyari’s Whereabouts Private To Him – Tony Momoh

Former Minister of Information Tony Momoh has said that the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who is receiving treatment for coronavirus are private to him. The Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi, had stated that he did not know the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff and that they only communicate via WhatsApp.

5. I Won’t Return To Abuja Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, General Tukur Buratai, has stated that he would not leave the Operation Lafiya Dole until Boko Haram insurgents are defeated. Buratai also expressed regret that the insurgency has lasted this long. This comes after the Chadian Army led by President Idris Deny dealt a heavy blow to the insurgents.

6. IGP Sends Intervention Squad To Lagos, Ogun Over Robberies

The Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed has reacted to the robbery attacks in Lagos and Ogun States by sending an intervention squad. The police in a statement revealed that 191 suspects have been arrested witch dangerous weapons ranging from guns to cutlasses recovered.

7. El-rufai’s Wife Defends Son Accused Of Threatening To Gang-rape

Hadiza Isma el-Rufai, wife of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has denied an allegation that her son threatened to gang-rape a Twitter user’s mother. Her son, Bello, allegedly made the threat while engaging in an exchange with a Twitter user who slammed President Muhammadu Buhari and described Bello as a “Daddy’s boy”, saying: “I don’t shield anyone who’s inept. I can’t say the same about you. You’re Daddy’s boy, and of course, nobody attacks the finger that feeds them.

8. COVID-19 Lockdown: APC Governors Forum Warns Nigerians

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has warned Nigerians against disobeying the lockdown order declared by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Director-General of the forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, warned that casualties recorded in America and Italy would be child’s play if the lockdown order is disobeyed in Nigeria with poor healthcare facilities.

9. Premier League Clubs Agree On How Season Should End

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that Premier League club’s have agreed to find a way to conclude the rest of the 2019/2020 season stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. There have been talks the season may be cancelled or ended with the current position of teams. However, Hodgson stated that though an end to the season is desired, an artificial means to that should not be adopted.

10. Susan Peters Slams Wife Of Bill Gates Over ‘Dead Bodies In Africa’ Comment

Nollywood actress Susan Peters has slammed Bill Gates’ wife, Belinda, for saying that COVID-19 might lead to dead bodies on the streets of Africa. Mrs Gates made this known while expressing fears over the poor healthcare facilities in Africa, which might not be able to tackle the virus when it becomes full blown in the continent.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.