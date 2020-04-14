Nigeria Records 19 Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 362 (See Breakdown)

Nigeria confirmed 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday in the states of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo, bringing the total recorded cases across the country to 362.

Concise News reports that while 14 of the 19 infections were recorded in Lagos – the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria – two were confirmed in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, and one in Kano.

Akwa Ibom and Edo, both in southern part of the country, recorded one case each, according the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,” the NCDC tweeted.

Nineteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 14 in Lagos

2 in FCT

1 in Kano

1 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Edo As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/ySAhNzWnnU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

362 confirmed cases

99 discharged

11 deaths

Lagos- 203

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1