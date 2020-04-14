Lockdown: Pay 10k To Every BVN Owner – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

OAP Toke Makinwa has stated that the Federal Government should send money to people to help them survive the lockdown extension period.
The extension was declared by President Muhammadu Buhari who added another 14 days to the first 14 days as a way of curbing the spread of coronavirus in the country.
With so many tales of hardship in the first lockdown period, Toke Makinwa advised the Federal Government to pay the sum of N10,000 or more into the account of everyone with a Bank Verification Number, BVN.
This she says will prevent people from dying of hunger.
She wrote: “Lockdown, lock down the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available yet you want those who have resorted to being their own government die of hunger? 14 days more is about to bite even harder”.
