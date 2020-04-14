Lockdown: NFF To Support Nigerians With Tubers Of Yam – Pinnick

Amaju Pinnick, the chairman of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), has said that the football house will be supporting Nigerians in this lockdown period caused by coronavirus with tubers of yam.

Nigerian currently has over 300 cases of the deadly virus which has forced a lockdown most part of the country in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Pinnick revealed that to help cushion the effect of the lockdown, the NFF will be distributing tubers of yam to Nigerians.

“Behind the scene, we do quite a lot. We are going to support some of these centres even if it is buying some tubers of yam. We have to do that. Covid-19 is something that nobody expected,” Pinnick said on Channels TV.

Speaking on his decision to include ‘payment of salary in Naira’, in Coach Gernot Rohr’s new contract, Pinnick stated that it was to confirm with the current economic realities in Nigeria.

“Like I said, we are going to take many difficult decisions that will go across board because we need to promote our fiscal policy,” he added.

“If the government is saying that we need to strengthen our naira, we should not be paying in dollars. We are an integral part of the government.

“When they [Super Eagles] play in Nigeria, their bonuses have been in naira. When they play abroad, we pay them in dollars but that can even change.”