Klopp Expresses Worry Over Not Seeing His Players

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has revealed that being away from his players is making him feel hurt.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the English Premier League to a standstill with resumption not possible any time soon.

Liverpool currently top the table with 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

However, Klopp seems only bothered about not seeing his players and not the fact that the season could be cancelled.

“It’s getting worse, the longer it takes. I accept the situation 100 per cent like it is but the longer you don’t see somebody you like, the more it hurts.

“That’s the situation we are in at the moment,” Klopp told the club website.