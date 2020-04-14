FG Speaks On Distributing N15 Billion To Nigerians As Palliatives

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the N15 billion distributed by the private sector to the Federal Government cannot be distributed as palliatives to Nigerians.

Since news of the donation broke out, Nigerians have been calling on the government to distribute the sum to help cushion the effect of the lockdown period declared due to coronavirus.

However, Lai Mohammed who spoke on Radio Nigeria stated that the private sector which donated the sum gave a clear indication of how the money should be used.

“The private sector donors are not giving any cash to the federal government and they have made this clear to the people. They said they will support the fight against the pandemic by asking government where they want healthcare infrastructure to be provided.

What government has done is to request them to build a 30-bed isolation ward and a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit in each state in the country. In addition, the federal government has given them a list of equipment and commodities that will also be needed. Therefore, the issue of using their donations to provide palliative cannot arise.” the Minister said.