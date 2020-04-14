EU Donates €50m To Nigeria For COVID-19 Fight

The European Union Tuesday donated 50 million Euros (N21 billion) to Nigeria for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa’s most populous nation.

Concise News reports that Ambassador Ketil Karlsen led a delegation to visit President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Karlsen said that the donation was the single largest donation to any African country.

Till date, Nigeria has confirmed 343 cases of coronavirus, with 10 deaths, while 91 persons have recovered, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

President Buhari commended the European Union for donating the sum of N21 billion to support Nigeria’s efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and communities impacted. We are confident from history that the resilience of Europe and our global collective will enable us to emerge stronger from this tragedy,” Buhari also said.

‘‘Although the EU is facing significant challenges due to this pandemic, I am indeed touched and grateful that the European Union still had the vision and foresight to remember its friends, partners and allies across the world.’’

The President also lauded EU on the recent launch of the “Team Europe” package to support countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

‘‘Indeed, this brotherly support will save millions of lives. Nigeria, Africa and many beneficiary countries across the world will remain grateful for generations to come,’’ he said.