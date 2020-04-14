El-Rufai Threatens To Sue Samuel Ogundipe Over Gang-rape Allegation

Bello el-Rufai, son of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has threatened to sue journalist Samuel Ogundipe over a gang-rape allegation.

Bello was accused of threatening to gang-rape the mother of a Twitter user who described him as a “Daddy’s boy”, saying: “I don’t shield anyone who’s inept. I can’t say the same about you. You’re Daddy’s boy, and of course, nobody attacks the finger that feeds them.”

He responded saying, “This Daddy’s boy has heard your mother’s ability to take dick is mind-blowing. Especially one dipped in Kerosene from Abia land.

“Sounds about fair. Despite the ineptitude, he is completing a bridge your Ebele couldn’t. You are stuck with PMB and can’t do sh*t. How’s failed, Daddy? Oh, and tell your mother that I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No, Igbo sounds, please! Tueh.”

This development was reported by many news websites, including Premium Times, which Ogundipe works for.

In reaction, Bello described Ogunsipe as a hired PDP columnist and threatened to involve his lawyers.

He wrote: “Oh @SamuelOgundipe, our hired PDP columnist, you in particular were the last piece of the puzzle. I assure you that my lawyers will get to you to prove the usage/threat of rape. The onus is on you. I eagerly anticipate the #FreeSamuel hashtag. Thanks for completing the jigsaw”.