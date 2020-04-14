Eight more coronavirus patients in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, have been discharged after testing negative twice for the deadly virus, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Tuesday.

Concise News reports that the eight survivors included two females and six males.

“More great news today from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. 8 more people; 2 females and 6 males have tested negative and fully recovered from #COVID19. They have been discharged to return to their families,” he tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu said the discharge of the eight coronavirus patients brought to 69 the total number of patients discharged so far in the state.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 69. Please, let us continue to adhere to all the safety advice from our health experts,” he said.

Till date, 189 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lagos. Sixty one of them have been discharged, while six have died, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).