Delta State: Okowa Extends Movement Restriction For Another 14 Days

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has extended the restriction of movement in the state by another 14 days to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

This comes hours after Pressident Muhammadu Buhari announced the extension of the lockdown period he declared in Lagos, ABuja and Ogun by 14 days.

Meanwhile, an Health-based nongovernmental Organisation, Castle Noble International, has commended Okowa over his timeliness in closing the land borders around the state in his fight against COVID-19.

President of the organisation, Mrs. Ite Donald Ekpo also revealed that the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state are currently being handled with the first-hand standards.

“At this point in our history where a strange pandemic has forced everybody off work and businesses, we need proactive leaders who can reassure the people that it shall be well; the kind of leaders that will give everybody, irrespective of social status, a sense of belonging.

“That is the quality we have seen in Governor Okowa since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. He proactively shut all borders to the state, to protect the people and has provided adequate facilities that will not only prevent massive spread in the state but will also treat and stabilise cases if they are discovered.”