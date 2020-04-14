COVID-19: Lagos Records 25 New Cases As Total Infections Hit 373 In Nigeria

A total of 25 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed infections in to 373.
Concise News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier Tuesday evening confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Lagos before recording 11 new cases later in the night.
Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.
As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/XtcbJ4qxA6
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020
Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.
373 confirmed cases
99 discharged
11 deaths
Lagos- 214
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Kano- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
