Home » COVID-19: Lagos Records 25 New Cases As Total Infections Hit 373 In Nigeria

COVID-19: Lagos Records 25 New Cases As Total Infections Hit 373 In Nigeria

By - 16 mins on April 14, 2020
Coronavirus Cases

Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, address the media (file image courtesy: NCDC)

A total of 25 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were reported in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed infections in to 373.

Concise News reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier Tuesday evening confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases in Lagos before recording 11 new cases later in the night.

Below is a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

373 confirmed cases
99 discharged
11 deaths

Lagos- 214
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Edo- 15
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Kano- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

...Nigeria's preferred news site.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.