COVID-19: Details Of Quarantine Order Sign By President Buhari

President Miuhammadu Buhari has signed a quarantine order on COVID-19 which gives a legal backing to the lockdown order he declared.

In a nationwide broadcast yesterday, Buhari declared an extension of the lockdown period by 14 days to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Another form of fighting against the virus is the signing of the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 on 30th March, 2020, which declared the virus as deadly.

“As part of efforts to defeat the disease, I ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11pm of 30th March, 2020, to enable the Government identify, trace and isolate individuals that have come in contact with confirmed cases, in order to contain the disease.

“It has become expedient to extend the restriction to enable the Government achieve its objective.

“Now therefore, I, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by sections 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act and all other powers enabling me in that behalf, make the following Regulations;

“Extension of Restriction/cessation of Movement in Lagos, FCT and Ogun State: The restriction/cessation of movement in Lagos State, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Ogun State is extended for a further period of 14 days with effect from Tuesday 14th April, 2020.

“Regulations Further to Covid-19 Regulations, 2020: These Regulations are made further to the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 and accordingly, all the responsibilities of government officials, citizens and residents contained in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 remain extant.

“Exemptions in the Covid – 19 Regulations, 2020 Extant: All the exemptions under the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 remain as exemptions under these Regulations.

“Citation: These Regulations may be cited as the Covid-19 Regulations No 2 of 2020 Made at Abuja this 13th day of April, 2020”, the order read.