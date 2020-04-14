Buhari’s Government Now Run By Chinese – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has said that the Buhari administration is now being run by the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company, CCECC.

He stated this in reaction to the doctors who arrived from China on the orders of CCECC to help Nigeria in its fight against COVID-19.

Recall that the Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie, had announced the arrival of the doctors which he said came on the order of CCECC.

“I think in the first place we didn’t bring them in, and I think China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in its own wisdom and probably in its own corporate social responsibility thought they should bring people in to come and help us and give advice,” the Minister had said.

In reaction, Nnamdi Kanu wondered how a foreign company could bring in their own doctors with a Nigerian Minister making the announcement.

He also stated that the same Chinese people maltreating Africans in China have now been brought to run affairs in Nigeria.

“What we knew happened has now been confirmed. A government of scammers, forgers and fraudsters have been caught in their own web of lies. Confusion upon confusion, lies upon lies, deceit upon deceit, fraud upon fraud, impunity upon impunity,” Kanu wrote on Facebook.

“Shamefully the Minister of Health has confirmed that a common Chinese Company based in Abuja are the people effectively in charge of their COVID-19 response and strategy which means the same Chinese people that are busy humiliating black Africans in their country are now the people running the government of Nigeria as I have always maintained.

“Nigeria was formed by a British business venture by the name Royal Niger Company and today its dismemberment is being presided over by another business entity this time around the Chinese owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

“Its Executive Director Jacques Liao is the one now firmly in charge of the government of Nigeria in the absence of Abba Kyari and the rest of the Fulani looters.

“Nigeria started as a business and has ended as a business enterprise. Funny enough it was from this same China that Frederick Luggard was recalled back to England and given the order to head to West Africa to take over the fledgling colony from Royal Niger Company.

“Ironically it is also from the same China that another company CCECC has been mandated to preside over the end of Nigeria. Full cycle of life completed for the animal kingdom,” he wrote.