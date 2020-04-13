Susan Peters Slams Wife Of Bill Gates Over ‘Dead Bodies In Africa’ Comment

Nollywood actress Susan Peters has slammed Bill Gates’ wife, Belinda, for saying that COVID-19 might lead to dead bodies on the streets of Africa.

Mrs Gates made this known while expressing fears over the poor healthcare facilities in Africa, which might not be able to tackle the virus when it becomes full blown in the continent.

“My heart is in Africa. I’m worried. The only reason why the reported cases of the coronavirus disease in Africa is low now is most likely because there have not been wide testing of people. The disease is going to bite hard on the continent. I see dead bodies in the streets of Africa,” Mrs Gates said.

Reacting, Peters said that the agents of darkness and their plans for Africa would be disappointed.

She wrote: “No Wonder You are bitter God will continue to disappoint you agents of darkness. All your conspiracies won’t work,Africans please stay Woke !!! God will heal the land !!! Amen please one word for this wicked soul”.