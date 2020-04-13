Sowore Names APC, PDP As The Virus Destroying Nigeria

Former presidential aspirant, Omoyele Sowore has stated that the ruling APC and the main opposition party, the PDP, are the virus destroying Nigeria.

In a video he shared, Sowore stated that while the country battles coronavirus pandemic, the nation will till continue to battle the virus of bad leadership even after the pandemic is gone.

Sowore also blamed the cross-carpeting nature of politicians in Nigeria which he says leaves the country with the same set of people in leadership.

He said, “I do not want to glorify the response of the government in power, and the so-called opposition, the PDP because these political parties are themselves viruses that are destroying the health of our country both physically, economically, politically, socially and culturally.

“It is the pandemic that I am talking about. So, let’s discuss the revolutionary process that can take these guys out. At the end of the day, the person holding the broom also has an umbrella that he’s keeping in the house, so when the broom is not working, he goes for the umbrella. So, we are dealing with the same set of people, no difference.

“I don’t glorify their responses with any modicum of interest or attention. I don’t pay attention to what PDP is saying or what APC is saying. The guys are just jokers. As soon as their loved ones are killed or they become injured, again it comes back to the security. We have soldiers who are either timid, the ones that are not timid are not motivated enough to fight. And that is why small countries, like Chad; Chad for that matter is able to deal decisively with Boko Haram whereas Nigerian soldiers are clapping for them while they were entering Nigerian territory.

“I will say most importantly that it borders on leadership. After every pandemic is over, there is a pandemic that doesn’t go away and that is of leadership. Having bad leaders is the worst pandemic that could happen to any country. It is the worst epidemic that can happen to human beings. Terrible leadership, incompetent leadership, wicked leadership and that is afflicting Nigeria. So, after COVID-19 is gone, we still have a pandemic that is not going to go away. It doesn’t have any season, it doesn’t have any time, it doesn’t have a deadline, it doesn’t have a flattening curve. It’s around with us and until we get rid of that pandemic leadership forget about progress.”