Six More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

Six more coronavirus patients in Lagos, southwest Nigeria, have recovered from the disease, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said Monday.

According to the governor, the persons – one female and five males – were discharged from the Infectious Disease Centre in Yaba.

Governor Sanwo-Olu explained that the persons were released to reunite with their families following their full recovery and testing negative twice for COVID-19.

“This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61,” he said in a tweet.

He urged residents to continue to observe the measures to curb the spread of the disease, stressing that their sacrifice would not be in vain.