Premier League Clubs Agree On How Season Should End

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has said that Premier League club’s have agreed to find a way to conclude the rest of the 2019/2020 season stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Concise News reports that there have been talks the season may be cancelled or ended with the current position of teams.

However, Hodgson stated that though an end to the season is desired, an artificial means to that should not be adopted.

On Crystal Palace’s official website, Hodgson said: “Everyone is in total agreement we need an end to this season. We don’t want artificial means of deciding who wins the league, who gets into the Champions League, who gets relegated and promoted.

“Ideally our players would have three or four weeks’ minimum to prepare for the first match back, but I accept there may have to be a squeeze on that timeframe.

“It might mean extra restrictions at our place of work – the training ground – for example. It may also mean that we have to play our nine remaining matches in a shorter period of time than we normally would have done, and subsequently receive a shorter break between the seasons.

“But I think with all of these sacrifices – and I am uncomfortable using that word in such a context – everyone will be more than happy to go along with what it takes in order to get playing again as soon as possible in order to get the season finished.”