Pastor Adeboye Gives New Prophecy Amidst COVID-19

Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has issued a new prophecy saying the world will behave like a convulsing child.

In a sermon titled ‘A New Beginning’, the 78-year-old clergyman stated that all what is happening with COVID-19 is caused by God to prove that he’s in control.

He said, “this year, the world will be like a child in convulsion. I didn’t make that up. There is no mathematical text book that you can read that from.

“When you watch the news and you see great nations where people move around 24 hours a day, cities that never go to sleep completely deserted because somebody said I want to show these people I am in control, glory be to God. My God is alive; He’s in control and whether you like it or not, at the name of Jesus, sooner or later, every knee would bow.”

Adeboye also advised Christians to pray for unbelievers who are blaspheming the name of God.

He said, “All those who are saying shut your mouth it is not Jesus in control (he laughs) pray for them because very soon, in the name of Jesus Christ that they are blaspheming now, they will be performing miracles.

“Just make sure that when they come, they don’t leave you behind because they are coming. For you my children, for you true children of the living God, according to Psalm 30:5, weeping may endure for a night, joy comes in the morning.”