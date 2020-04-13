Nollywood’s Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde In Pain

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in pain over the death of her cousin Jalad in the United Kingdom.
Concise News reports that Jalad died as a result of a kidney transplant complication, according to a tweet posted by the actress on Saturday.
She said that doctors could not attend to him because of the coronavirus ravaging the world.
“I lost a Dear Cousin Yesterday in London. I am hurting. He didn’t get Covid-19. He died from a kidney transplant complication, couldn’t get proper healthcare because the Hospitals were focused on covid and help didn’t get to him fast Enough. How sad. Smh .. Jalad is gone. 😭 He died alone. Jalad was too loved to die alone. The health system in UK failed him,” she wrote.
— Dr Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) April 11, 2020
