Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Monday, April 13th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, April 13th, 2020.

1. More Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Nigeria, Tally Now 323

Total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 323 on Sunday night following the recording of five new infections in the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed two of the latest cases each in Lagos and Kwara while one was recorded in Katsina. The health agency said that so far the death toll stood at 10 while 15 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have been discharged to 85.

2. NCDC Speaks On Promising Vaccine For Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that some clinical trials used in the treatment of coronavirus have shown promising results. This was disclosed by Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the NCDC, while speaking in Abuja. He also revealed that it takes time before accurate results can be achieved from such clinical trials.

3. Five More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

Five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Concise News reports. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained in a series of tweets on Sunday that the patients – four females and one male – were discharged to reunite with their families and the society after testing negative for the virus. “As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities,” the governor tweeted.

4. COVID-19 Lockdown: 150 Robbers, Cultists Nabbed In Ogun

The police in Ogun state, southwest Nigeria, have arrested 150 suspected robbers and cultists involved in a series of robberies in some parts of the state as a result of the coronavirus lockdown. The suspects were arrested in parts of Ifo and Ado-Odo/Ota areas of the Gateway state. It was learned that residents of Owode, Ilepa, Ifo, Arigbajo, Itori, Dalemo, Ijoko Joju, Sango Ota, Ifo, Agbado- Ijaiye among other communities had complained about a spate of robberies and cult clashes.

5. COVID-19 Lockdown: APC Governors Forum Warns Nigerians

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has warned Nigerians against disobeying the lockdown order declared by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Director-General of the forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, warned that casualties recorded in America and Italy would be child’s play if the lockdown order is disobeyed in Nigeria with poor healthcare facilities.

6. Buhari’s Easter Message To Christians Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged all Nigerians to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers “backed by personal and collective responsibility”, the country will overcome the coronavirus challenge. The Nigerian leader made the call in his Easter message to the Christian faithful. Buhari also enjoined all Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecutions and displayed endurance.

7. Easter: What Pope Says About Coronavirus In Live-streamed Message

Pope Francis has offered Easter Sunday prayer for those battling with the novel coronavirus that has killed over 100,000 people worldwide. The Pope, in a live-streamed message from an empty Saint Peter’s Basilica, called for solidarity across the world to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coranavirus pandemic.

8. COVID-19: Surrender N37b Renovation Money To States, NASS Leadership Urged

Rights organisation SERAP has asked the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, to redirect to the 36 states and the FCT the N37b meant for the renovation of the National Assembly. SERAP said the money would serve as COVID-19 direct relief and benefit to the poorest and most vulnerable people in Nigeria.

9. Drogba Offers Hospital For Coronavirus Fight In Ivory Coast

Chelsea and Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba has offered his Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan to the fight coronavirus in his country. Four persons have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ivory Coast out of 533 cases so far confirmed in the country. The head of the city’s regional council, Vincent Toh Bi, appreciated Drogba for the gesture, saying, “We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism.”

10. Actress Dolly Unachukwu Blames Evil For Nigeria’s Power Supply Problem

Actress Dolly Unachukwu has stated that Nigeria’s power problem, which has left the country in darkness for years, may be caused by an evil force. The actress stated this on social media while lamenting the state of outage being experienced by Nigerians. According to her, constant power ought to be available for people during this lockdown to prevent them from finding it boring.

That's the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.