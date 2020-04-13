Nigeria Confirms 20 More Coronavirus Cases After Buhari Extends Lockdown Period

Nigeria confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases less than three hours after President Muhammadu Buhari extended the period of lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for another two weeks.

Concise News reports that 13 of the latest cases were confirmed in Lagos, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Africa’s most populous nation, two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun, while Ondo recorded one infection.

This brings the total number of cases in Nigeria to 343, with 10 deaths, while 91 persons have recovered, according to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 13 in Lagos

2 in Edo

2 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Ondo As at 09:50 pm 13th April there are 343 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths No of states with confirmed cases:19 pic.twitter.com/Fk43AcO3Bk — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 13, 2020

See a breakdown below.

343 confirmed cases

91 discharged

10 deaths

Lagos- 189

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 14

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Kano- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday extended the period of lockdown imposed on Abuja, Lagos and Ogun for another 14 days.

Buhari had locked down the aforementioned states, which kicked in 30th March, with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

And in a national broadcast today, April 13th, the Nigerian leader said he was extending the lockdown period because of the increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Buhari said his administration’s approach to the virus remained to protect the lives of Nigerians and residents living in the country and to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners.

“With this in mind and having carefully considered the briefings and Report from the Presidential Task Force and the various options offered, it has become necessary to extend the current restriction of movement in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT for another 14 days effective from 11:59 pm on Monday, 13th of April, 2020. I am therefore once again asking you all to work with Government in this fight,” he said.