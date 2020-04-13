NCDC Speaks On Promising Vaccine For Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that some clinical trials used in the treatment of coronavirus have shown promising results.

This was disclosed by Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the NCDC, while speaking in Abuja.

He also revealed that it takes time before accurate results can be achieved from such clinical trials.

He said: “Some of the trials have shown promising results in laboratory studies but have not yet been proven in humans.

“The best option, for now, is to avoid self-medication as it may lead to complications and death.”

Ihekweazu stated that no treatment for the deadly virus has been approved.

“Many clinical studies have been registered with the intention of discovering effective treatments.

“COVID-19 has rapidly developed into a worldwide pandemic with a significant health and economic burden.”

He added that those with COVID-19 infection could benefit from supportive care since no approved treatment existes yet.

“They can be managed to recover if symptoms are reported early, particularly for people with underlying health conditions,” he said.

Total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 323 on Sunday night following the recording of five new infections in the country.