More Coronavirus Cases Recorded In Nigeria, Tally Now 323

Total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria rose to 323 on Sunday night following the recording of five new infections in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed two of the latest cases each in Lagos and Kwara while one was recorded in Katsina.

The health agency said that so far the death toll stood at 10 while 15 more people recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of those who have been discharged to 85.

With the latest update on COVID-19 in Nigeria, Lagos now has a total of 176 confirmed cases – more than triple the number in Abuja, while Osun has recorded 20.

See a breakdown below.

323 confirmed cases

85 discharged

10 deaths

Lagos- 176

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1

Meanwhile, the government of Lagos state has discharged five more COVID-19 patients.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained in a series of tweets earlier on Sunday that the patients – four females and one male – were discharged to reunite with their families and the society after testing negative for the virus.

So far, total of 55 people have been successfully managed at the state government’s isolation centres and discharged to the community.