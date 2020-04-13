El-rufai’s Wife Defends Son Accused Of Threatening To Gang-rape

Hadiza Isma El-rufai, wife of Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State, has denied an allegation that her son threatened to gang-rape a Twitter user’s mother.
Her son Bello allegedly made the threat while engaging in an exchange with a Twitter user who criticized President Buhari and described him as a “Daddy boy, saying: “I don’t shield anyone who’s inept. I can’t say the same about you. You’re Daddy’s boy, and of course, nobody attacks the finger that feeds them.
”Buhari’s ineptitude is mind-blowing. Yes, I said, and you’re not going to make me disappear.”
Bello responded saying, “This Daddy’s boy has heard your mother’s ability to take dick is mind-blowing. Especially one dipped in Kerosene from Abia land.
“Sounds about fair. Despite the ineptitude, he is completing a bridge your Ebele couldn’t. You are stuck with PMB and can’t do sh*t. How’s failed, Daddy? Oh, and tell your mother that I’m passing her to my friends tonight. No, Igbo sounds, please! Tueh.”
After o many backlash received by her son, Hadiza Isma El-rufai was forced to react by stating that she sees nothing in his tweet that insinuates gang-rape.
She tweeted: “All you people talking about @B_ELRUFAI.
“Don’t @ me. Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. All is fair in love and war.
“My belief: Respect everyone, but take no sh*t from anyone.
“I didn’t see any threats of rape. I would never condone that.”
