Drogba Offers Hospital For Coronavirus Fight In Ivory Coast

Chelsea and Ivory Coast football legend Didier Drogba has offered his Laurent Pokou hospital in Abidjan to the fight coronavirus in his country.

Concise News reports that four persons have died as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ivory Coast out of 533 cases so far confirmed in the country.

The head of the city’s regional council, Vincent Toh Bi, appreciated Drogba for the gesture, saying, “We thank Drogba for this gift considered as an act of patriotism.”

But the centre, located in the Attecoube district, is not yet in a working state.

“It’s up to the state to validate it and make it functional,” Mariam Breka, the director of Drogba Foundation, said.

Drogba scored 65 goals in 105 appearances for his country; and won the Champions League and the Premier League titles with Chelsea.