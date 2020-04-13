Covid-19 Lockdown: Buhari To Address Nigerians Monday Night

President Muhammadu Buhari will at 7pm on Monday (today) address Nigerians as the 14-day lockdown he imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja expires midnight, with a possible extension.

“President @MBuhari will broadcast to the nation Monday, April 13, 2020, at 7 pm. Television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast,” one of the president’s media aides, Garba Shehu, tweeted.

Buhari had, on 29 March, announced that the aforementioned states had been put in total lockdown with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nigerian leader on Saturday thanked Nigerians for their patience, resolve and strong determination to defeat the coronavirus disease.

But he did not state whether he would extend the period of the lockdown.