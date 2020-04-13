COVID-19 Lockdown: APC Governors Forum Warns Nigerians

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has warned Nigerians against disobeying the lockdown order declared by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Director-General of the forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, warned that casualties recorded in America and Italy would be child’s play if the lockdown order is disobeyed in Nigeria with poor healthcare facilities.

In a statement titled ‘Fight against spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria: Issues and factors hindering success’ the PGF blamed conspiracy theorists for the failure of the people to key into the measures embarked on to curb the spread of the virus.

“The fact is that given the poor state of our hospitals, if we are unable to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the experiences of Italy, Spain, United States, France, etc. will be child’s play. Should that happen, records of cases and deaths could be phenomenal,” the PGF said.

“Combinations of high incidences and poor records of citizens in the country having medical conditions bordering on tuberculosis, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, etc. it is hard to imagine how, as a nation we want to risk such a possibility.”