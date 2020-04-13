Actress Dolly Unachukwu Blames Evil For Nigeria’s Power Supply Problem

Actress Dolly Unachukwu has stated that Nigeria’s power problem, which has left the country in darkness for years, may be caused by an evil force.

The actress stated this on social media while lamenting the state of outage being experienced by Nigerians.

According to her, constant power ought to be available for people during this lockdown to prevent them from finding it boring.

Calling for an investigation into the situation, Unachukwu wrote: “You asked people to stay at home in darkness. Come on! let there be light.

“I have lived in the UK for close to 2 decades. Here, stable power supply is like the air we breathe. It makes me wonder if the light issue in Nigeria is entirely a leadership thing or if there is more to it than we know.

How are we sure there isn’t a special kind of evil which our leaders themselves are finding so hard to contain? Can different cabinets keep failing Nigerians over and over again without a hidden reason?

To be in darkness helplessly for several years as a nation is a special kind of evil that warrants a special kind of investigation. Seriously, why can’t there be light in Nigeria?”