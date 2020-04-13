Abba Kyari’s Whereabouts Is Private To Him – Tony Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh has said that the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who is receiving treatment for coronavirus is private to him.

The Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, Professor Akin Abayomi had stated that he doesn’t know the whereabouts of the Chief of Staff and that they only communicate via WhatsApp.

According to him “I’m not aware of the Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is, we chat on WhatsApp but I cannot tell where he is from our chat.

“We are exchanging information but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems to be well and happy and we are exchanging information on strategic issues. It has been a long time since we talked about his health. I presume he has made a full recovery.”

In a chat with Daily Independent, Tony Momoh stated that Kyari’s whereabouts is personal to him.

He also stated that his situation cannot be compared to that of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had the name of the hospital where he was getting treated for coronavirus. announced.

“The fact is Abba Kyari said he is going to Lagos for treatment. It is a personal thing to him. The UK Prime Minister even announced who should take over from him while he is getting treatment? Are you saying the UK prime Minister and the Chief of Staff to the President is the same thing? Why are you comparing two incomparables?”

“Being ill is a personal thing. Do you think it is everybody who has tested positive that will announce it? I am not saying Nigerians shouldn’t know where Abba Kyari is being treated in Lagos”.

“They should know because he is a leader but the fact is that he issued a statement that he is improving and he is going to Lagos to take care of himself”.

“Why are people saying a lot of things without fact? Even Nnamdi Kanu said he is in Cuba as well as President Buhari. If Nigerians want to listen to all those things, that is their business” he said.