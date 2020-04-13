A Lot Of Non-Christians Will Make Heaven – Davido

As Christians in Nigerian and around the world celebrate Easter Monday, singer Davido took to social media with a statement saying that a lot on non-Christians will make heaven.

He wrote: “A lot of non-Christians will make heaven”.

Below are some of the reactions to his post.

Iam_doctormayor: “I think so.. Because majority of the Christians are having one bad character that God don’t want”.

Afamdeluxo: “Mpa Ifeanyi, lots of non-Christians will make heaven more that the so-called Christians. It’s a fact. Most of the guys are just religious people masquerading as Christians”.

AkinJoshua2017: “Jesus is the only way, the truth and the life. No one cometh to the father except through him. Dont be deceived bro”.

Dearolaa: “Not all that calls themselves Christians are believers. Before you can make heaven you have to believe in Jesus Christ and proclaim him as your personal Lord and saviour and live your life according to the standard of God. Then you can make heaven. Peace.”