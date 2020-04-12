Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Sunday, April 12th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, April 12th, 2020.

Coronavirus: Buhari Sends Fresh Message To Nigerians Amid Lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for their patience, resolve and strong determination to defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19). But Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader, in a statement issued on Saturday night, did not state whether he would extend the period of the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Coronavirus: Kano Records First Infection As Nigeria’s Cases Hit 318

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed another 13 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 318. The health agency said 11 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, with Delta and Kano recording one infections each. “13 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

More Coronavirus Patients Recover, Discharged In Lagos

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has discharged another four coronavirus patients after they tested negative for the disease twice. Lagos, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria, had Friday discharged seven patients. Speaking on Saturday, the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that those discharged included an 11-year-old boy.

Coronavirus: 10 Patients Recover In Osun State

Governor Gboyega Oyetola says at least 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in Osun state, southwest Nigeria, after testing negative twice for the deadly virus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 20 coronavirus cases in the state. Providing an update on the state of coronavirus patients in Osun, Oyetola said he was happy that 10 of the 17 patients at the Ejigbo isolation centre tested negative twice for the virus in line with the NCDC protocol.

Lagos Confirms Death Of Another Coronavirus Patient

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced the death of a coronavirus patient in a private hospital in the state. Heath commissioner in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday. He was giving updates on eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state as announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

China To Nigeria: We Treat All Foreign Nationals Equally

The government of China has dismissed accusation of maltreating Nigerians in the Asian country, saying that “we treat all foreign nationals equally in China.” The Chinese Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the accusation after the Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had demanded an end to the reported inhumane treatment of Nigerians living in China.

