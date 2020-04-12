This is the latest coronavirus update for today Sunday, April 12th, 2020, on Concise News.

The latest coronavirus update begins with the news that ex-Nigerian ambassador has tested positive for the virus in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, according to governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje. This is the first known case of coronavirus in Kano, the most populous state in northern Nigeria. Ganduje, who did not mention the name of the former ambassador, said the victim was 75 years old.

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for their patience, resolve and strong determination to defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19). But Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader, in a statement issued on Saturday night, did not state whether he would extend the period of the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Still on coronavirus update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed another 13 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 318. The health agency said 11 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, with Delta and Kano recording one infection each. “13 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has discharged another four coronavirus patients after they tested negative for the disease twice. Lagos, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria, had Friday discharged seven patients. Speaking on Saturday, the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that those discharged included an 11-year-old boy.

The United States death toll in the coronavirus outbreak topped 20,000 on Saturday, according to a record by Johns Hopkins University. Concise News understands that the outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola saying at least 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in Osun state, southwest Nigeria, after testing negative twice for the deadly virus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 20 coronavirus cases in the state. Providing an update on the state of coronavirus patients in Osun, Oyetola said he was happy that 10 of the 17 patients at the Ejigbo isolation centre tested negative twice for the virus in line with the NCDC protocol.

The government of Rivers state, southern Nigeria, on Saturday cancelled the concession granted churches to hold Easter services with full congregation amid the coronavirus pandemic. Governor Nyesom Wike had urged Muslims in the state to observe Jumaat prayers on Friday and Christians to hold services with their full congregation on Easter Sunday.

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced the death of a coronavirus patient in a private hospital in the state. Heath commissioner in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday. He was giving updates on eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state as announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

That’s all for now on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news and the latest coronavirus updates on this online news medium.