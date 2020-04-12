Former Nigerian Ambassador Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ex-Nigerian ambassador has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kano state, northwest Nigeria, according to governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Concise News reports that this is the first known case of coronavirus in Kano, the most populous state in northern Nigeria.

Ganduje, who did not mention the name of the former ambassador, said the victim was 75 years old.

The governor explained that the state government had taken the blood samples of 10 suspected cases to Abuja three days ago with nine coming out negative.

He ordered that tricycles in the state would henceforth be mandated to carry only one passenger as part of measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

“Indeed, it is a sad moment for us. This is an occasion that we are not happy with. I am unhappy to inform the people of Kano state that today, we got a patient who tested positive to COVID-19. He is a 75-year- old retiree and former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the governor said as reported by The Nation.

“He travelled to Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja, and came back to Kano on 25 March, 2020.”

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Hit 318

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed another 13 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 318.

The health agency said 11 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, with Delta and Kano recording one infection each.

“13 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.