Five More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

Five more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Concise News reports.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained in a series of tweets on Sunday that the patients – four females and one male – were discharged to reunite with their families and the society after testing negative for the virus.

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities,” the governor tweeted.

So far, total of 55 people have been successfully managed at the state government’s isolation centres and discharged to the community.

“This news, especially on this important day, gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too,” he added.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain COVID-19, let’s continue to do the right thing.”

The governor urged the residents to stay at home and continue to practice social distancing, as well as observe the highest possible personal hygiene to curb the spread of the disease in the state.