Easter: What Pope Says About Coronavirus In Message

Pope Francis has offered Easter Sunday prayer for those battling with the novel coronavirus that has killed over 100,000 people worldwide.

Concise News reports that the Pope, in a live-streamed message from an empty Saint Peter’s Basilica, called for solidarity across the world to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coranavirus pandemic.

“Today my thoughts turn in the first place to the many who have been directly affected by the coronavirus: the sick, those who have died and family members who mourn the loss of their loved ones, to whom, in some cases, they were unable even to bid a final farewell,” he said.

He also called for the reduction or forgiveness of the debt of poor nations suffering in the face of the virus.

“May all nations be put in a position to meet the greatest needs of the moment through the reduction, if not the forgiveness, of the debt burdening the balance sheets of the poorest nations,” he said.

The pope also urged political leaders especially to give hope and opportunity to laid-off workers.

He also said, “May Christ our peace enlighten all who have a responsibility in conflicts, that they may have the courage to support the appeal for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world.”