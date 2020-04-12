Coronavirus: US Records Highest Worldwide Deaths As Toll Crosses 20,000

The United States death toll in the coronavirus outbreak topped 20,000 on Saturday, according to a record by Johns Hopkins University.

Concise News understands that the outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,506 people in the US, which leads the world in deaths and in the number of declared infections.

Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a fifth the size of the US, was also approaching the grim milestone with 19,468 declared virus fatalities.