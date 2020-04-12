Coronavirus: Kano Records First Infection As Nigeria’s Cases Hit 318

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed another 13 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 318.

The health agency said 11 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, with Delta and Kano recording one infections each.

“13 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

“As at 9:30pm, 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths

“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Lagos, which is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, has discharged 50 recovered patients; but four coronavirus patients have so far died in the state.

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases in Nigeria:

318 confirmed cases

70 discharged

10 deaths

Lagos- 174

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 7

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-4

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Ondo- 2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

Kano-1