Coronavirus: Buhari Sends Fresh Message To Nigerians Amid Lockdown

President Muhammadu Buhari has thanked Nigerians for their patience, resolve and strong determination to defeat the coronavirus (COVID-19).

But Concise News reports that the Nigerian leader, in a statement issued on Saturday night, did not state whether he would extend the period of the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

Buhari had, on 29 March, announced that the aforementioned states had been put in total lockdown with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown, which kicked in March 30th, ends Monday, April 13, with a possible extension.

“We realize that today, there will be sons and daughters unable to visit their parents, and elders that are isolated from young ones. And there will be those who live day-to-day, eating as they earn, who face real and present suffering,” the statement read.

“No elected government could ask more of the citizens of the country that elected them than today we ask of you. But we must ask you – once more – to observe restrictions on movement where they are in place, and follow the instructions of our scientists and medical advisers: stay home, wash your hands, save lives.

“The freedoms we ask you to willingly forsake today will only last as long as our scientific advisers declare they are necessary. But they are essential – world over – to halt and defeat the spread of this virus.

“For those who suffer most egregiously, the Government has announced multiple measures to assist: 70,000 tonnes of grain is being released from the National Strategic Grain Reserves for distribution to those in most need; distribution of small cash payments are also being made, and will continue to be made by the federal government in the states and local government areas.

“We ask you to listen and follow public announcements via the mass media for instructions as to how to receive this government support – and learn of more public assistance in the coming days.

“All that the Government is asking you to endure is because nowhere in the world today is there any known way of defeating this pandemic. There is no vaccine. And that means there are choices to be made: between continuing as usual, or accepting the restrictions even when they come with unintended consequences.

“But at this darkest hour, it remains our duty to offer you the full and unvarnished truth: This is a global pandemic. 210 countries and territories across the globe are affected. We cannot expect others to come to our assistance. No one is coming to defeat this virus for us.

“Instead, the defeat of the virus in our country will be in our hands, alone. We cannot wait for others. We can only depend on ourselves now. And so we must – and we will – end this outbreak ourselves as Nigerians, together.”

Kano Records First Infection As Nigeria’s Cases Hit 318

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday night confirmed another 13 new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number to 318.

The health agency said 11 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, with Delta and Kano recording one infections each.

“13 new cases of #COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, has so far discharged 50 recovered patients; but four people have died in the state.