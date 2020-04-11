WHO Speaks On 5G Network Being Responsible For Coronavirus

The World Health Organization, WHO, has reacted to claims from conspiracy theorist that 5G network is what is causing coronavirus infections.

In a statement issued, WHO pointed out that persons can contract coronavirus when they touch a contaminated surface then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

WHO also revealed that coronavirus is spreading in countries that don’t have 5G network.

A statement issued reads in part:

“People can also be infected by touching a contaminated surface and then their eyes, mouth or nose.

“Most COVID-19 infected persons can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies.

“If you are infected by the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms.

“If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early, but call your health facility by telephone first.

“Most patients recover thanks to supportive care.

You can be infected with COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19.”