Relaxation Of Lockdown Order For Religious Reasons Is Wrong – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has criticized the relaxation of the lockdown order which some states are declaring for Easter celebrations and Jumat.

Peter Obi who contested as vice president in the 2019 presidential elections spoke against the action during an interview on Arise TV.

According to Peter Obi, Nigeria should not allow the coronavirus crisis get worse because it is something the country would not be able to manage.

“It is wrong to relax lockdown because of people going to church. Faith is a thing of the mind. You can worship without going to church,” Peter Obi said.

“We have a crisis that we don’t have the resources to manage. The greatest country in the world is America. They are on their knees now health wise and economically. We should not allow that because we cannot manage it.

“Lock up Nigeria and we will solve our problems from within.”