NMA Warns State Governors Against Relaxation Of Lockdown Order

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has warned state governors against the relaxation of the lockdown order to allow for the celebration of Easter.

The governors were urged to reconsider the decision because lives are endangered by it and that it will cause a setback in what has been achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19.

This is contained in a statement signed by Francis Faduyile and Olumuyiwa Odusote, NMA president and secretary-general.

It reads: “Of particular concern is the declaration by the Cross River State Governor that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask.

“A moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches from Friday to Sunday in Rivers; the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by the Katsina and Kogi governments.

“We are aware that similar orders have also been given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services.

“While appreciating the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians place on Easter, we place on record that there is now the evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.”