Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, April 11th, 2020

Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 300 In Nigeria (See Breakdown)

Nigeria confirmed 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday night, bringing the total number of reported COVID-19 infections in the country to 305. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said eight of the new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Lagos, three in Katsina, and two in Abuja, the country’s capital. And for the first time, Anambra and Niger states recorded one case each. Read full story.

Coronavirus Lockdown: Buhari Sends Message To Nigerians After Meeting Task Force

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday evening said he had been briefed by the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 without stating whether the 14-day lockdown in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun would be extended. Buhari had, on 29 March, announced that the aforementioned states had been put in total lockdown with a view to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown, which kicked in March 30th, ends Monday, April 13, with a possible extension.

Buhari’s Daura Hometown Locked Down Over Coronavirus

The governor of Katsina state, northwest Nigeria, Aminu Masari, has ordered a total lockdown of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Daura hometown after three people tested positive for coronavirus. It is understood that three family members of a medical doctor who died in the state on Tuesday had tested positive for the virus. The deceased, Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a Daura-based private Medical practitioner, had recently returned to Katsina from Lagos.

More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has discharged seven more coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of the state. The governor of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his Twitter handle on Friday, also noted that a total of 49 people had recovered in Lagos.

Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala Gets IMF Appointment

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has named former Minister of Finance in Nigeria Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as a member of its External Advisory Group. Concise News reports that the IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, announced Okonjo-Iweala’s on Friday. The 12-member team is to provide perspectives on key developments and policy issues worldwide, including policy responses to the challenges the world now faces due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO Speaks On 5G Network Being Responsible For Coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has faulted claims by conspiracy theorist that 5G network is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. WHO pointed out in a statement that persons can only contract coronavirus when they touch a contaminated surface then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. WHO also revealed that coronavirus was spreading in countries that do not have 5G network.

Coronavirus: NMA Warns Governors Against Relaxing Lockdown

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned state governors against the relaxing lockdown to allow religious gatherings as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus. Some governors, including those of Rivers, Katsina and Kogi, have relaxed lockdown in their states. The governors were urged to reconsider the decision because it would cause a setback in what has been achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Relaxing Lockdown For Religious Purpose Wrong – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, Peter Obi has condemned the relaxation of lockdown by some states due to Easter celebrations and Jumat. Obi, who ran for vice president in the 2019 presidential election, spoke against the action during an interview with Arise TV. According to him, Nigeria should not allow the coronavirus crisis get worse because it is something the country would not be able to manage.

Google, Apple To Build Coronavirus Mobile App

Google and Apple have unveiled a joint initiative to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts as the world battles the pandemic. This move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to possibly contain the deadly virus officially known as COVID-19. It is understood that smartphones powered by Apple software and Google-backed Android operating system would be able to exchange information with a joint “opt in system.”

Football Can Wait, No Match Worth Risking Lives – FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said that football can wait due to coronavirus because no match is worth risking lives for. Football’s governing body had last week suspended all international games. It also promised to assist national football associations in financial crisis due to the suspension. In addition, players whose contracts are suppose to have ended by June will have it automatically extended.

