More Coronavirus Patients Recover, Discharged In Lagos

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has discharged another four coronavirus patients after they tested negative for the disease twice.

Concise News reports that Lagos, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus in Nigeria, had Friday discharged seven patients.

Speaking on Saturday, the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed that those discharged included an 11-year-old boy.

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society,” he said.

“The patients; 3 from Mainland Hospital, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.”

Sanwo-Olu said with the discharge of the four patients, 50 people have so far recovered from virus at the Lagos isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle and observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good,” he said,

Till date, Lagos has 166 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 50 discharged, four deaths, two evacuated to their countries and three others transferred to nearby Ogun state.

Also, the number of active cases of coronavirus in Lagos was 107 as of Saturday.