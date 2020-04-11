Liverpool Legend Tests Positive For COVID-19

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection, the club said in a statement.

“Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics,” the statement read.

“In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.

“He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

“He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.

“He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.”