Latest Coronavirus Update For Today Saturday, April 11th, 2020

Lagos Confirms Death Of Another Coronavirus Patient

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced the death of a coronavirus patient in a private hospital in the state.

Concise News reports that heath commissioner in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday morning.

He was giving updates on eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state as announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NMA Warns Governors Against Relaxing Lockdown

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has warned state governors against the relaxing lockdown to allow religious gatherings as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus .

Concise News reports that some governors, including those of Rivers, Katsina and Kogi, have relaxed lockdown in their states.

The governors were urged to reconsider the decision because it would cause a setback in what has been achieved so far in the fight against COVID-19.

Liverpool Legend Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19 after he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of an infection, the club said in a statement.

“Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics,” the statement read.

“In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.”

Relaxing Lockdown For Religious Purpose Wrong – Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra state, southeast Nigeria, Peter Obi has condemned the relaxation of lockdown by some states due to Easter celebrations and Jumat.

Obi, who ran for vice president in the 2019 presidential election, spoke against the action during an interview with Arise TV.

According to him, Nigeria should not allow the coronavirus crisis get worse because it is something the country would not be able to manage.

Nigeria’s Coronavirus Cases Rise Above 300 (See Breakdown)

Nigeria confirmed 17 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Friday night, bringing the total number of reported infections in the country to 305.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said eight of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, three in Katsina, and two in Abuja, the country’s capital. Read full report.

