Lagos Confirms Death Of Another Coronavirus Patient

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, has announced the death of a coronavirus patient in a private hospital in the state.

Concise News reports that heath commissioner in Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence, Prof Akin Abayomi, disclosed this in a series of tweets on Saturday morning.

He was giving updates on eight new cases of COVID-19 in the state as announced on Friday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The NCDC confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

According to Abayomi, three of the latest confirmed cases in Lagos have been transferred to Ogun state which is their place of residence.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” Abayomi tweeted.

👉Lagos confirms 8 new cases of #COVID19 infection on April 10, 2020.

👉This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos State to 166.

👉3 of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence. pic.twitter.com/hHEzENbx4z — Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 11, 2020

More Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Lagos

The government of Lagos had announced on Friday that seven more coronavirus patients had been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital in the Yaba area of the state.

Concise News reports that the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his Twitter handle, also noted that a total of 49 people had recovered in Lagos.

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, seven more patients – three females and four males were discharged to reconnect with the community after full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID-19,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.

“This brings to 46, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Yaba facility.

“So far, we have had 100 per cent recovery from the #COVID-19 cases we have admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.

“While we celebrate our successes, let us note that social distancing is important and non-negotiable in the war against COVID-19.

“Stay at home, observe good personal hygiene and adhere strictly to advice from our health experts.”